Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jupiter will be closest to Earth on Monday

Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.
Skygazers can get a closer than usual look at Jupiter Monday night.(NASA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There will be something special to see in the sky Monday night for astronomers, both professional and amateur.

Jupiter will be closer to Earth than usual on September 26.

According to NASA, this will be the nearest the largest planet in the solar system has been to Earth in nearly six decades.

Scientists say Jupiter will appear bigger and brighter because it will “only” be 367 million miles away.

That’s almost half the distance the planet is from the Earth at its farthest.

Experts say the best place to get a view of Jupiter on Monday will be a highly elevated spot in a dark and dry area.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
Amber Deere was arrested by Wynne and Jonesboro officers on Thursday, Sept. 22 in connection to...
Jonesboro woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run
Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Arkansas Supreme Court approved the ballot measure so the issue...
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana issue for November ballot
The Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University started...
‘We just want the trailer back:’ A-State alumni search for iconic trailer

Latest News

FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops
Barbara Ard ended up going to the emergency room, got 20 stitches, a series of rabies shots, a...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked by raccoon while on vacation
A 3,000-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical...
3,000-year-old canoe recovered from lake: ‘Truly incredible’
An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies