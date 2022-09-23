Lemon, Leonard, Martinek, Williams in 2022 class of Arkansas State Hall of Honor

The Arkansas State Lettermen’s Club will induct four new members into A-State’s Hall of Honor during its annual banquet, to be held Friday, Oct. 7, at the Woodard McAlister Family Club inside the Johnny Allison Tower of Centennial Bank Stadium.

A trio of football greats – Corey Williams, Cleo Lemon and Corey Leonard – will be inducted, in addition to Marissa Martinek as the Red Wolves’ first bowling standout to be placed into the Hall of Honor.

The Hall of Honor induction ceremony and banquet is open to the public, and tickets can be purchased by contacting the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401. The event begins at 6:00 p.m. with a social gathering, followed by dinner at the program at 6:30 p.m. The four inductees will also be recognized at the Red Wolves’ football game versus James Madison on Oct. 8.

Tables seating eight people are available for $450, while single tickets cost $60. Access to the Woodard McAlister Family Club can be gained by entering the main gate (west side) of Centennial Bank Stadium and taking the elevators to level one.

Cleo Lemon started at quarterback all four seasons in the Scarlet and Black from 1997-2000. Lemon finished his career first in school history in passing attempts (1,128), passing yardage (7,706), completions (551) and touchdown passes (48). After wrapping up his career in Jonesboro, Lemon signed with the Packers in 2001 as an undrafted free-agent and enjoyed a long career in the professional ranks, including in the NFL. He also spent a season in arena football and most recently two years with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts (2010-11).

Another standout signal-caller, Corey Leonard lettered from 2006-09 and was a three-time All-Sun Belt pick, including a 2008 second-team member. The six-time winner of the Sun Belt’s Offensive Player of the Week ranks third all-time at A-State in career completions (571), fourth in passing attempts (1,088) and fifth in passing yards (7,319) and touchdowns (47). He also rushed for 1,568 yards and 11 scores, including 547 yards with five touchdowns in 2007 – a season that saw him finish as a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien Award.

Marissa Martinek, a two-time NTCA All-American, lettered from 2007-10 for A-State’s bowling program, helping lead the Scarlet and Black to the NCAA Bowling Championships every year of her stint. She earned Second Team All-American honors in 2008 after helping the Red Wolves claim a runner-up finish before garnering Honorable Mention laurels after A-State’s third-place finish at the championships in 2010. Martinek was also a 2009 Academic All-NTCA selection and five-time all-tournament honoree, including being selected MVP of the 2008 Capital City Classic.

Two-time All-Sun Belt Conference selection Corey Williams lettered from 2000-03 on the defensive line for A-State. He began his career with 2.5 sacks as a freshman in 2000, tying for the team lead, before leading the squad with nine in 2002 en route to First Team All-SBC honors. He also racked up 40 tackles in 2001, including eight for loss and a pair of sacks. Williams earned a second-team nod in 2003 along with an invitation to play in the 2004 Blue-Gray Classic.

Williams was drafted in the sixth round of the 2004 NFL Draft by the Green Bay Packers before spending nine years with three franchises – Green Bay (2004-07), Cleveland (2008-09) and Detroit (2010-12).

