Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Man who was 1 of 8 injured in Chicago apartment blast dies

An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
An apartment building in Chicago was damaged by an explosion on Tuesday morning.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — A man who was one of eight people injured in an explosion that tore through the top floor of a Chicago apartment building has died.

Authorities have determined the blast resulted from an ignition of natural gas.

Chicago fire officials said Friday that the most seriously injured person had succumbed to injuries following Tuesday’s blast.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office identified the dead man as 29-year-old Shabron Robinson of Chicago.

The Chicago Fire Department said Friday that its investigators have “determined the source of the explosion to be the ignition of natural gas.”

The cause of the ignition remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
Amber Deere was arrested by Wynne and Jonesboro officers on Thursday, Sept. 22 in connection to...
Jonesboro woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run
Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Arkansas Supreme Court approved the ballot measure so the issue...
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana issue for November ballot
The Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University started...
‘We just want the trailer back:’ A-State alumni search for iconic trailer

Latest News

FILE - This undated photograph provided by the Alabama Department of Corrections shows inmate...
Alabama halts execution because of time, IV access concerns
Pentagon spokesman U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Patrick Ryder speaks during a media briefing at...
Pentagon lays out new food, housing programs for troops
Barbara Ard ended up going to the emergency room, got 20 stitches, a series of rabies shots, a...
GRAPHIC: Woman attacked by raccoon while on vacation
A 3,000-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical...
3,000-year-old canoe recovered from lake: ‘Truly incredible’