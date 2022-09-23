Energy Alert
Martial arts instructor accused of raping, sexually assaulting kids

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a martial arts instructor following a year-long investigation into a juvenile sexual assault case.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said deputies arrested 57-year-old Scott Linn of Quitman on one count of rape and one count of first-degree sexual assault.

“The case Linn was arrested for involves two separate victims,” Brown said in a Friday news release. “But detectives are continuing to investigate as they have reason to believe there may be more victims that haven’t come forward.”

The sheriff asks anyone with information on the case or other possible victims to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 501-362-8143.

Brown said deputies, along with the Quitman Police Department and the Heber Springs SWAT team, also seized several electronic devices from Linn’s home and business.

According to his Facebook profile, Linn owns Grand Master Han’s Martial Arts of Quitman, 35 Locust St. The business’s website lists him as a martial arts instructor “with extensive experience training kids.”

Linn is being held in the Cleburne County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

