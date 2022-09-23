Red Wolves score late goal, Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Marshall

Emma Riley netted the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute Thursday afternoon to lift the Arkansas State soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Marshall at the A-State Soccer Park.

A-State (3-4-2, 1-1-0) came from behind twice in its triumph, as Riley’s goal answered a penalty-kick strike by Luiza Travassos that put the Thundering Herd (1-6-2, 0-2-0) ahead by a goal in the 85th minute.

The Red Wolves out-shot Marshall 14-11, with nine of those 14 opportunities on goal.

Darby Stotts put the Red Wolves in front with a right-footed goal in the 12th minute, assisted by Cooper Cowan and Sarah Strong. A-State had four other close scoring opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, but they were all saved by Marshall keeper Alexis Wolgemuth to keep it a 1-0 contest at the half.

The Thundering Herd leveled the score in the 57th minute when Morgan White found Bailey Fisher, who netted the equalizer to make it 1-1.

Strong handed the Red Wolves a 2-1 advantage in the 70th minute when she headed in a deflected ball in the box.

Marshall once again tied it in the 85th minute when Travassos drilled a penalty kick into the net. However, Riley promptly untied the score in the 87th minute, scoring on a rebound to make it 3-2.

A-State’s defense held off a late push by the Thundering Herd to secure the Scarlet and Black’s first conference win of the season.

The Red Wolves return to the pitch at 1 p.m. Sunday, traveling to Troy.

