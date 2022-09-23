Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Red Wolves score late goal, Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Marshall

Emma Riley scored the game winning goal Thursday as the Red Wolves beat Marshall 3-2.
Emma Riley scored the game winning goal Thursday as the Red Wolves beat Marshall 3-2.(Source: KAIT)
By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Emma Riley netted the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute Thursday afternoon to lift the Arkansas State soccer team to a 3-2 victory over Marshall at the A-State Soccer Park.

A-State (3-4-2, 1-1-0) came from behind twice in its triumph, as Riley’s goal answered a penalty-kick strike by Luiza Travassos that put the Thundering Herd (1-6-2, 0-2-0) ahead by a goal in the 85th minute.

The Red Wolves out-shot Marshall 14-11, with nine of those 14 opportunities on goal.

Darby Stotts put the Red Wolves in front with a right-footed goal in the 12th minute, assisted by Cooper Cowan and Sarah Strong. A-State had four other close scoring opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, but they were all saved by Marshall keeper Alexis Wolgemuth to keep it a 1-0 contest at the half.

The Thundering Herd leveled the score in the 57th minute when Morgan White found Bailey Fisher, who netted the equalizer to make it 1-1.

Strong handed the Red Wolves a 2-1 advantage in the 70th minute when she headed in a deflected ball in the box.

Marshall once again tied it in the 85th minute when Travassos drilled a penalty kick into the net. However, Riley promptly untied the score in the 87th minute, scoring on a rebound to make it 3-2.

A-State’s defense held off a late push by the Thundering Herd to secure the Scarlet and Black’s first conference win of the season.

The Red Wolves return to the pitch at 1 p.m. Sunday, traveling to Troy.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Tara Perry (left) and husband Jordan Long are back home to premiere their new movie, "Ghosts of...
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Highland School District is working to get a millage rate increase passed in November.
School asking for millage increase to build new high school

Latest News

Sophomore is top 10 in FBS among TE
A-State Stats: Seydou Traore having terrific start at TE
Red Wolves beat Marshall Thursday afternoon
Red Wolves score late goal, Arkansas State women’s soccer beats Marshall
Arkansas State forward
Red Wolves Raw: Brian Dooley & Emma Riley after women's soccer beats Marshall
Arkansas State TE Seydou Traore caught a TD reception last week at Memphis.
Arkansas State football prepares for Sun Belt opener at Old Dominion