Sept. 23: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Fall weather has finally arrived even though it won’t stick around. We’ll keep a very small chance of a few showers and sprinkles today.

Today, temperatures will be slightly warmer as winds switch back to the south. It shouldn’t be as breezy as yesterday. We heat up this weekend as the upper 80s and low 90s return.

Another front swings through Saturday night into Sunday, giving us a chance for a few showers and storms. Beneficial rain isn’t expected and a good chunk of Region 8 probably stays dry. Fall weather only next week as cooler air arrives leaving highs in the 70s/80s and lows in the 50s!

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

Dozens of schools across the country have undergone lockdowns this past week because of “swatting” or placing fake phone calls to 911. We’ll show you how one Region 8 school is keeping kids and teachers safe.

With many expected to come to the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival this weekend, the city is planning for several closures to keep attendees safe.

The issue of recreational marijuana use in Arkansas will now see itself on the November ballot.

One year ago today, a gunman walked inside of a Kroger near Collierville, Tennessee and opened fire. The suspect killed one person and injured 15 others. We’ll look back at the day that paralyzed the Collierville community

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.