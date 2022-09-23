Energy Alert
Sheriff: Man admitted to spiking wife’s drink with meth

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A man faces a felony drug charge after investigators said he admitted to spiking his wife’s drink with methamphetamine.

Sharp County sheriff’s deputies arrested 34-year-old Caleb Lee Hale of Williford on one count of introduction of a controlled substance into the body of another person, a Class Y felony.

According to court documents, a judge ordered Hale and his wife to undergo drug tests during a Sept. 7 Department of Human Services hearing.

The couple reportedly told the judge they would test positive for marijuana, while Hale “said he might test positive for methamphetamine.”

When his wife tested positive for meth, investigators said she was “adamant she had not used the substance.”

The affidavit stated Hale told a Family Services worker “he put the methamphetamine in his wife’s drink without her knowledge for sex.”

During a Mirandized interview at the sheriff’s office, investigators said Hale admitted to “putting a chunk of methamphetamine in his wife’s drink over the Labor Day holiday weekend” without her knowledge.

After reviewing the case, a judge found probable cause on Sept. 8 to arrest him and set his bond at $7,500 and ordered him to have no contact with his wife.

According to online court records, Hale violated the terms of his $7,500 bond by testing positive for marijuana.

On Sept. 22, a judge ordered Hale’s bond be revoked, and he be held without bond.

