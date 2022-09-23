Energy Alert
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Pocahontas Volleyball hosts childhood cancer awareness game

Pocahontas and Westside Public Schools hosted a benefit game on Thursday, Sept. 22 for Camp Quality Arkansas.(KAIT)
By Hayden Savage
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - It was nothing but playing volleyball to help save lives on Thursday evening.

Pocahontas and Westside Public Schools hosted a benefit game on Sept. 22 for Camp Quality Arkansas.

Players that took the floor at the Pocahontas High School wore golden-colored shoelaces in honor of childhood cancer awareness month.

Camp Quality is a non-profit summer camp for kids that may contract the disease.

A booth was set up inside the gym, giving out details about the camp and a donation jar for those who felt they should help.

Executive Director Sara Seagraves said she was thankful for tonight’s events.

“We were super excited about having the opportunity to watch some amazing volleyball and spread the word about childhood cancer awareness month and what Camp Quality is and what we do for kids with cancer,” she said.

Seagraves explained events like these support their mission.

“One of the unique things about Camp Quality is that it is completely free to the families that attend. We provide a weeklong summer camp experience for kids as well as year-round support programs for families,” she said. “We have a Halloween skating party planned that is coming up in October. All of those events are 100% free, and it’s only made possible by donations and fundraisers.”

For more information on upcoming events, visit Camp Quality Arkansas’ Facebook Page.

