TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures planned for Downtown Jonesboro BBQ festival

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With many expected to come to the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival this weekend, the city is planning for several closures to keep attendees safe.

Festival organizers said starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, they will be closing Main Street and Union Street from Washington Avenue to the bridge (Cate Avenue/Burke Avenue).

(Source: Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest/Facebook)

They added roads will remain closed until the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25, and advised using alternate routes during the festival.

You can find the full lineup of acts and details about the festival by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.