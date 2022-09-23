Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures planned for Downtown Jonesboro BBQ festival

With many expected to come to the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival this weekend, the city is...
With many expected to come to the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival this weekend, the city is planning for several closures to keep attendees safe.(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With many expected to come to the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival this weekend, the city is planning for several closures to keep attendees safe.

Festival organizers said starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, they will be closing Main Street and Union Street from Washington Avenue to the bridge (Cate Avenue/Burke Avenue).

(Source: Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Fest/Facebook)

They added roads will remain closed until the morning of Sunday, Sept. 25, and advised using alternate routes during the festival.

You can find the full lineup of acts and details about the festival by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Tara Perry (left) and husband Jordan Long are back home to premiere their new movie, "Ghosts of...
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Highland School District is working to get a millage rate increase passed in November.
School asking for millage increase to build new high school

Latest News

A major highway is back open after a multi-vehicle crash caused a slowdown.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Scene cleared on highway following multi-vehicle crash
Cars backed up at the railroad crossing on Gee Street in Jonesboro.
New project looking to fix traffic, help emergency services
The intersection of Highway 49 and Highway 34 in Marmaduke that is home to the newest roundabout.
Construction picks up on new traffic pattern
The City of Walnut Ridge will soon be a hub for food, fun, and getting a charge for your car.
City uses grant to install electric car charger