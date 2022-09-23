Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Traffic nightmare: Giant tomato spill causes several crashes on highway

Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway. (Source: KOVR)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VACAVILLE, Calif. (KOVR) - A tractor-trailer spill had a California highway looking like the start of a pizza party.

Hundreds of crushed tomatoes spilled on Interstate 80 in Vacaville, California, and caused several collisions on Monday.

Officials said the truck driver lost control and hit another car before slamming into the center median.

Tomatoes covered the highway after the crash, which caused a serious road hazard.

Authorities said a car got stuck in the spill, leading to a chain reaction of crashes involving four vehicles.

The California Highway Patrol said a person suffered significant injuries in the incident and two others suffered minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KOVR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Tara Perry (left) and husband Jordan Long are back home to premiere their new movie, "Ghosts of...
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower
The Highland School District is working to get a millage rate increase passed in November.
School asking for millage increase to build new high school

Latest News

The international manhunt for Leonard Glenn Francis ended with his arrest by Venezuelan...
Officials: Navy bribery case fugitive tried to get to Russia
The Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University started...
‘We just want the trailer back:’ A-State alumni search for iconic trailer
Three people were injured after a truck spilled hundreds of tomatoes on a California highway....
Tomatos spilled onto California highway
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the governor announced Mark White of Bryant would be taking Cindy...
New Secretary of Arkansas of Department of Human Services appointed