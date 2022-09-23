Young boy follows in father’s footsteps

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking steps to remember those gone.

A young boy followed in his dad’s footsteps, quite literally, for an annual tribute to first responders who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks.

This year the 8-year-old boy wanted to do his part in the tribute.

“110″, said Thomas Ford after he rang a bell signifying the end of his stair climb.

The 8-year-old Ford climbed his stairs 110 times at home, similar to what his dad did earlier that day.

“We had just got home from the stair climb in Nashville and we were getting things ready for the week, I looked up, and ‘Mom I want to do a stair climb’,” said Diana Ford, Thomas’ mom.

Thomas said his dad and the firefighters his dad works with at Station #3 in Jonesboro gave him the idea.

“Because Jonesboro went and did it,” said Thomas.

In the video, Thomas was in full firefighter gear, tackling each step with a toy snake as a water hose and a wooden back scratcher.

“I only took two breaks,” said Thomas.

He used those breaks to fuel up on chocolate milk and strawberries to keep him going to the end.

“Before we knew it, he had gone up and down our stairs, 110 times,” said his mom.

The stair climb is a way firefighters across the country honor firefighters and first responders that climbed dozens of steps during the 9/11 attacks.

Jason Ford, Thomas’ dad, said it was great seeing his son take it upon himself to do the climb.

“It was a good feeling, I didn’t know he was doing a stair climb until he was about 20 stories into it,” he said.

Although he was a little tired after climbing 110 stories, Thomas said, “I’m going to do it every year,” he said.

