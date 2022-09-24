1 person dead after shooting near high school

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KAIT) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead.

According to a news release from the Caruthersville Police Department, a shots fired call came in on Friday, September 23 around 9:31 pm.

Caruthersville Police and Pemiscot County Deputies were handling security at the Caruthersville High School football game where they played New Madrid County Central High School.

As fans were leaving the game and school property gunshots rang out northeast of the school on Schult Avenue, according to police.

Caruthersville Police, Pemiscot County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control responded to the 1500 block of Schult Avenue.

According to a news release, officers found 19-year-old Herschel Grant Jr. of Hayti, Mo lying on the ground bleeding profusely. He was bleeding in several areas from the gunshot wounds.

Grant was transported to the Hayti Hospital and treated. He was then transported by air to Regional One Health in Memphis, Tn.

Grant died from his injuries at 3:26 Saturday morning.

Officers interviewed several potential witnesses to the incident Friday night. They also collected potential evidence.

Caruthersville Police, Pemiscot County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control, and Charleston Department of Public Safety are still investigating this shooting.

Police want to stress this incident did not happen on Caruthersville School District #18 property.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.