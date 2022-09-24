Arkansas State volleyball falls to Georgia Southern

On Saturday afternoon inside First National Bank Arena, Arkansas State’s volleyball team dropped a 3-0 decision to Georgia Southern.

Macey Putt led A-State (5-9, 0-2 SBC) with a match-best 14 kills, but the Eagles (10-4, 2-0) clinched their unbeaten weekend on the wings of a .240 hitting percentage in the match.

Sarah Martinez corralled a match-high 18 digs, while Kyla Wiersema had a hand in all three of A-State’s blocks. Kassidy Reeves recorded her third double-double of the year, and second of the weekend, with 20 assists and 11 digs while also serving an ace.

SET 1 – GEORGIA SOUTHERN 25, A-STATE 14A-State kept it close to start the first set before a 6-0 run pushed the Eagles’ lead out to 14-6. The Red Wolves made it 20-13 following a kill by Yazmyn Billings, but Georgia Southern would go on to take the opener and lead 1-0 in the match.

SET 2 – GEORGIA SOUTHERN 25, A-STATE 11Georgia Southern opened the second set with 14 unanswered points and never trailed in the frame. A kill by Putt later made it 22-8, while a Wiersema kill saved a set point to make it 24-11 before the Eagles took a two-set advantage.

SET 3 – GEORGIA SOUTHERN 25, A-STATE 20The Red Wolves looked to replicate Friday night’s two-set comeback and kept it close throughout in the third, which included eight ties and five lead changes. Georgia Southern held a 15-14 edge at the media timeout before a 4-0 run made it 19-14. A-State trimmed the margin to 21-18, then the Eagles held match point up 24-19. Putt saved one of those match points with a kill before Georgia Southern closed out the match.

NEXT UP

Arkansas State returns to action Thursday, Sept. 29, traveling to Louisiana for the first of two matches in Lafayette. First serve at Earl K. Long Gym is set for 6 p.m., with Friday’s match set to start at 4 p.m.

SOCIAL MEDIA

Fans can follow the team on Twitter (@AStateVB) and Instagram (astatevb) along with liking the Arkansas State Red Wolves Volleyball page on Facebook for the latest news and updates regarding the team.

