Charleston man taken into custody in connection with Sikeston murder investigation

A suspect in a Sikeston murder investigation has been taken into custody.
By Amber Ruch and Jeffrey Bullard
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - A second person has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting death of a Sikeston woman.

According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, Demarcus Phillip Turner, of Charleston, Mo., was wanted in connection with the murder of Sh’Tyana Ingram.

Ingram was shot in the early morning hours of July 3 in Sikeston.

A 16-year-old from Charleston, Mo. was previously arrested and charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the shooting.

The victim’s mother said, “It’s hard you know, I’m just, I miss her everyday. I miss my baby, I miss her. So I don’t know. I just keep living and trying to do things and that’s it, that’s all. So I don’t know. Nothing matters.”

A member of Moms Demand Action in Jackson, Leslie Washington is upset by shootings.

According to her, one of the main priorities is fighting gun violence in her group.

Washington said, “It seems like everyday, you know it’s feels like almost something everyday, just random like I mean you can’t even go to the gas station and get a snack or get gas without worrying about being shot or go in a grocery store and worrying about somebody walking up on you.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

