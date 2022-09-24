Chicago-based manufacturer to expand Blytheville steel tube factory

Energy Alert
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) – A facility in Mississippi County will be seeing a new upgrade to meet demand.

On Tuesday, Sept. 20, Zekelman Industries announced construction would begin in December on its state-of-the-art inline steel tube galvanizing factory in Blytheville.

According to a news release, when the project is complete, the production lines will have an annual operating capacity exceeding 200,000 tons.

“Beyond expanding our current capacity, this new factory enables our Wheatland Tube brand to bring new products and services to the market,” said chairman and CEO Barry Zekelman. “Our goal is to lead the industry with continued investments in our factories, teammates, and communities. Together, these investments improve on the leading service levels our customers already experience and the flexibility that will benefit high-growth industries such as utility-scale solar.”

The company said this would be its third major investment in Arkansas, having recently commissioned its Jumbo HSS mill earlier this year.

“We’ve been working with the State of Arkansas and Mississippi County since 2007. Our collective vision is delivering real economic opportunity in Arkansas,” explained executive vice president and COO Tom Muth. “We are excited to see the local community grow and look forward to our continued partnership.”

The new facility would share a campus with Zekelman’s existing Atlas Tube operations in Blytheville.

