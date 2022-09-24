Energy Alert
Cross County city finishes Competitive Communities Initiative

The CCI evaluation is used to ensure Arkansas communities are prepared to successfully compete for jobs and investments.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (TBP/KAIT) – A Cross County city was met with a special honor to recognize the efforts to keep their community ready for the jobs market.

According to content partner Talk Business and Politics, Wynne is the latest city in Arkansas to complete the state’s Competitive Communities Initiative. The CCI evaluation is used to ensure Arkansas communities are prepared to successfully compete for jobs and investments.

“CCI was developed with specific goals in mind so that our communities – and our state – can do everything possible to raise salaries and quality of life for our citizens,” said Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. “Through CCI, Wynne’s community and business leaders have gone through the process to objectively demonstrate how well-prepared they are to attract jobs and investment to their area. I urge all our community leaders to learn more about the program and how it could help them.”

Wynne is the ninth community in the state to receive the designation. The findings were based on best practices in the economic development field.

“We are very excited that Wynne has earned the CCI designation,” said Wynne Economic Development Corporation CEO Cody Slater. “In today’s economic landscape, it’s more important than ever to identify your community as risk-free and ready for business. Earning this designation will help Wynne demonstrate that we are as capable of competing for economic development projects and investment as anywhere else in the state and region.”JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -

