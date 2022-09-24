‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt caught

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who multiple police agencies had been searching for after they said he had stolen a firearm has been caught.

At 8:32 p.m., Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said a man took off from police when officers tried to stop him for a stolen firearm. Rolland said he wrecked his car east of Monette on Highway 18.

At 8:48 p.m., Rolland said the suspect had been caught in the same area.

Multiple agencies including the Jonesboro Police Department, Brookland Police Department, and Arkansas State Police were involved in the search.

