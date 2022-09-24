Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt caught

At 8:32 p.m., Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said a man took off from police when...
At 8:32 p.m., Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said a man took off from police when officers tried to stop for a stolen firearm. Rolland said he wrecked his car east of Monette on Highway 18.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who multiple police agencies had been searching for after they said he had stolen a firearm has been caught.

At 8:32 p.m., Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said a man took off from police when officers tried to stop him for a stolen firearm. Rolland said he wrecked his car east of Monette on Highway 18.

At 8:48 p.m., Rolland said the suspect had been caught in the same area.

Multiple agencies including the Jonesboro Police Department, Brookland Police Department, and Arkansas State Police were involved in the search.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple in St. Louis was on a frantic search for their missing otterhound.
Extremely rare dog: Owners locate 115-pound missing otterhound after weeks-long search
Amber Deere was arrested by Wynne and Jonesboro officers on Thursday, Sept. 22 in connection to...
Jonesboro woman arrested in connection with fatal hit-and-run
On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Arkansas Supreme Court approved the ballot measure so the issue...
Arkansas Supreme Court approves recreational marijuana issue for November ballot
Kade Holliday admitted to taking the money to fund his businesses, Holiday Development and...
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
The Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University started...
‘We just want the trailer back:’ A-State alumni search for iconic trailer

Latest News

The CCI evaluation is used to ensure Arkansas communities are prepared to successfully compete...
Cross County city finishes Competitive Communities Initiative
According to a news release, when the project is complete, the production lines will have an...
Chicago-based manufacturer to expand Blytheville steel tube factory
On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of someone...
SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of text messaging scam hitting county
Martial arts instructor accused of raping, sexually assaulting kids