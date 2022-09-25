Energy Alert
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident

(WYMT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
PAYNEWAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Man is in serious condition after falling out of a vehicle on the interstate.

According to Poinsett County Sheriff’s Department, one person was airlifted after an incident on I-555.

A deputy on the scene said one man either fell out of a vehicle or was thrown out near Payneway in the southbound lane.

The man suffered severe injuries and has been airlifted to Memphis.

Three men that were in the vehicle are being detained.

Region 8 News will follow this story as it develops.

