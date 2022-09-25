‘Best day ever’, Jonesboro woman describes BBQ Festival

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The smell of bbq filled the air Friday night as pit masters fired up the smokers for the annual Jonesboro BBQ Festival...

But something else filled the air, music.

The music hit the eardrums of festival-goers as soon as they stepped into downtown Jonesboro.

“The music part is very important because when you get to come and enjoy your favorite foods, but then at the end of the day when everybody starts to wind down you got that concert to pick everyone back up,” said Jonathan Chaney, a Jonesboro native.

Although food is the main attraction of the festival, music is also what brings people out, like Brook Daniels.

“Pretty much the best day ever,” she said explaining her experience at the festival.

Daniels is a fan of Queensryche, which headlined the festival Friday. She set up her chair early to make sure she had a good seat.

“I’m super ready, I’ve been a Queensryche fan since 1983 and when I heard they were coming to Jonesboro, I was just like crazy, I couldn’t believe it,” said Daniels. “I’ve been down here since 1:00,” said Daniels.

Although many people were surprised about her early arrival it paid off in her favor.

“The band came out, I got to meet them. Got to hang out, they gave me an autographed drumstick, I got guitar picks, I have pictures, I have all of it,” she said.

Daniels said the experience was a dream come true for her and she is happy events like the festival are back in Jonesboro.

“Everybody loves the music, it brings people together. When you can have a band like Queensryche, it’s not the standard that we would get. It’s just super exciting for people like me that are hard rock and metal people,” she said.

