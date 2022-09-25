Energy Alert
Marshall loses 2nd straight road game

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
TROY, Ala. -- — Buddha Jones returned a fumble 23 yards for Troy’s only touchdown, Brooks Buce kicked three field goals and Troy defeated Marshall 16-7 on Saturday night.

Troy’s Gunnar Watson threw for 321 yards to go over 5,000 for his career. Tez Johnson and Jabre Barber both had over 100 yards receiving with each setting up fourth-quarter field goals with big gains after receptions.

Jones’ touchdown came after T.J. Jackson strip-sacked Henry Colombi for a 7-0 lead and Buce added a field goal in the first quarter which came on a drive that included a 63-yard Johnson reception, 51 yards coming after the catch.

Khalan Laborn had 113 yards, his fourth straight game over 100, and scored on a 14-yard run in the third quarter, the only touchdown for the Thundering Herd (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt).

Johnson had 39 yards after the catch for a 58-yard reception and Barber went 40 yards after a reception in the final quarter to set up Buce. Johnson had 121 yards on just two receptions and Barber 101 on four. Of Watson’s 321 yards passing, 233 came on yards after the catch.

Carlton Martial of Troy (2-2, 1-1) had 17 tackles — four solo — giving him 474 to become the Sun Belt’s all-time leader

Marshall didn’t over 100 yards either passing or rushing and was outgained 418-169. The Herd came in with the nation’s sixth-ranked rushing offense at 263.3 per game.

