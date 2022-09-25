We have a nice fall week ahead! The days will be sunny and the nights will be clear and cool. We are expecting highs in the 80s at first before the coolest air of the week arrives by Wednesday. This will drop highs into the 70s. Overnight temperatures get into the 40s almost area-wide Wednesday and Thursday morning. While we have dry weather in the forecast, our neighbors to the southeast will be watching Hurricane Ian as it rapidly strengthens. Right now, Tampa, the big bend of Florida or the panhandle is the most likely place to be impacted. We will keep you updated.

