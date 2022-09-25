Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Northeast Arkansas fall festival sees best turnout yet

By Jace Passmore
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Main Street in Northeast Arkansas was filled to the brim with festival-goers on Saturday.

Monette’s Fall Festival always draws a crowd, but this year’s festival filled Main Street to the brim with hundreds of people enjoying festivities and anticipating bands taking the stage.

The festival had many things to enjoy such as a pumpkin contest, an old car show, a regional duck calling contest, live entertainment, and over 75 vendors.

Out of the 75 vendors, 17 of them had delicious food to enjoy while visiting other vendors with arts & crafts, woodworking, beauty products, clothing, and jewelry items.

For Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship, the festival is all about bringing the community together, and over the past three years, the festival has exploded doing just that.

“This is what I like to do to maybe draw our town closer, not that it needed a lot of help, but just get people together,” said Blankenship.

Mayor Blankenship said this year is by far the best turnout, expecting over 2,500 people at the festival.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
1 person dead after shooting near high school
At 8:32 p.m., Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said a man took off from police when...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt caught
Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week.
Massive drug bust: Police seize more than 1 million fentanyl pills; 2 arrested
Sheriff: Man admitted to spiking wife’s drink with meth
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident

Latest News

The cross sits near the entrance to the church for those who are battling addiction.
Using the power of pearls to beat addiction
Traffic Alert: Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
Pocahontas at Gosnell
2022 FFN Game of the Week Reveal: Pocahontas at Gosnell
Arkansas State Head Football Coach
Red Wolves Coaches Show: Butch Jones reflects following Old Dominion Loss
Tornado siren
Tornado sirens wrongly activated, ‘It was a mistake’ officials say