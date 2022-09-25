Northeast Arkansas fall festival sees best turnout yet

MONETTE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Main Street in Northeast Arkansas was filled to the brim with festival-goers on Saturday.

Monette’s Fall Festival always draws a crowd, but this year’s festival filled Main Street to the brim with hundreds of people enjoying festivities and anticipating bands taking the stage.

The festival had many things to enjoy such as a pumpkin contest, an old car show, a regional duck calling contest, live entertainment, and over 75 vendors.

Out of the 75 vendors, 17 of them had delicious food to enjoy while visiting other vendors with arts & crafts, woodworking, beauty products, clothing, and jewelry items.

For Monette Mayor Bob Blankenship, the festival is all about bringing the community together, and over the past three years, the festival has exploded doing just that.

“This is what I like to do to maybe draw our town closer, not that it needed a lot of help, but just get people together,” said Blankenship.

Mayor Blankenship said this year is by far the best turnout, expecting over 2,500 people at the festival.

