Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

South Alabama Jaguars win final non-conference game against Louisiana Tech

South wins final non-conference game of the season
South wins final non-conference game of the season(WALA)
By Daeshen Smith
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Following a two-game road trip, the South Alabama Jaguars returned to Hancock Whitney Stadium to face the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs. It’s the final non-conference game of the year for the Jags.

South Alabama got off to a fast start. Carter Bradley found Lincoln Sefcik for an early three-yard touchdown. Then just over a minute later, Faith Academy grad Caulin Lacy scored on a 57-yard punt return.

Lacy would finish with two touchdowns on the night after a 19-yard catch in the second half. Bradley finished with 178 yards and three touchdowns to lead the offense. Running back La’Damian Webb also scored on a 28 yard touchdown reception.

The Jags defense recorded five turnovers led by safety Yam Banks who had a fumble recovery and two interceptions including a pick 6 as South Alabama wins 38-14.

The Jags move to 3-1 on the season and will open Sun Belt Conference play next week in a road game against Louisiana.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Source: AP)
1 person dead after shooting near high school
At 8:32 p.m., Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said a man took off from police when...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt caught
Sheriff: Man admitted to spiking wife’s drink with meth
Authorities in Phoenix say two men have been arrested in a massive drug bust this week.
Massive drug bust: Police seize more than 1 million fentanyl pills; 2 arrested
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
Football Friday Night - Week 5 Scores + Video Highlights »

Latest News

Red Wolves fall vs. Georgia Southern
Red Wolves Live: A-State volleyball falls in straight sets to Georgia Southern
Warhawks beat Ragin’ Cajuns 21-17
ULM rallies in the fourth quarter to defeat Louisiana-Lafayette
Red Wolves face Troy Sunday at 1:00.
Red Wolves Live: A-State Soccer prepares for Troy battle
Gameday Coverage: Dukes stun the Sun Belt with 32-28 win over App State
Gameday Coverage: Dukes stun the Sun Belt with 32-28 win over App State