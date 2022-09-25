Tornado sirens wrongly activated, ‘It was a mistake’ officials say

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded.

While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?

Some could say it is better safe than sorry in a situation like this, but with the crowd downtown at a barbeque festival, panic from these sirens could have caused big issues.

Region 8 News reached out to Bill Campbell, Director of Communications for the City of Jonesboro, about the Jonesboro sirens being activated on September 24.

In a message sent to Region 8 news, he said, “It was addressed with the person that there was no direct impact on Jonesboro. This employee made a mistake and the supervisor called and reported that it was a mistake,” said Campbell. “This will lead to a policy change.”

Campbell says that there will be a “fail-safe” in the future. A dispatcher must get approval from a shift leader before activating the sirens.

While mistakes like these can happen, it’s important to always take the sirens seriously.

The Region 8 News Weather Team says these outdoor sirens are telling you to get to a safe place. After you are in a safe place, get on the Region 8 News weather app or watch live coverage on air to assess the threat level for your area.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.