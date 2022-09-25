Energy Alert
ULM rallies in the fourth quarter to defeat Louisiana-Lafayette

By Megan Murray and Brendon Fairbairn
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - ULM hosted intrastate rivals Louisiana-Lafayette to kick off Sun Belt conference play. The Warhawks were down 17-7 in the fourth quarter. Chandler Roger and Malik Jackson had touchdown runs. ULM scored 14 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to defeat the Ragin’ Cajuns 21-17. The Warhawks win the Battle on the Bayou for the first time since 2017.

