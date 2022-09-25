Energy Alert
USM pulls off football stunner, 27-24, over Tulane

By WDAM Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi rallied from a halftime deficit, dominating the second half to stun unbeaten Tulane University, 27-24, Saturday night at Yulman Stadium.

Trailing 17-10 at halftime, the Golden Eagles (2-2) ripped off the 17 next points of the ballgame.

The second of Zach Wilcke’s touchdown passes, a 37-yarder to Jakarius Caston, tied the game after three quarters.

USM took a 20-17 lead on Briggs Bourgeious’ 26-yard field goal at the 8-minute, 46-second mark of the fourth quarter and then watched as Eric Scott Jr. returned a pass by Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt 35 yards to give the Golden Eagles a 27-17 lead.

The lead stayed that way until Pratt found Jha’quan Jackson with a 25-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds to play.

But after Chandler Pittman recovered the onside kick, USM (2-2) had snapped a two-game losing streak to the Green Wave (3-1) and picked up its first win over Tulane since 2010.

