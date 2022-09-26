Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Amber Alert: Shooting suspect in California may be on run with daughter, police say

An Amber Alert was issued in California for Savannah Graziano, 15. She was last seen with her...
An Amber Alert was issued in California for Savannah Graziano, 15. She was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, who is a suspect in a domestic fatal shooting in Fontana, San Bernardino County.(MissingKids.org)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Southern California woman was shot to death in a domestic violence incident, and police say the suspect is a 45-year-old man believed to be on the run with his 15-year-old daughter. Officials issued an Amber Alert on Monday for the girl.

Savannah Graziano was last seen with her father, Anthony Graziano, at approximately 7:34 a.m. local time in Fontana, San Bernardino County. She is described as 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anthony Graziano, 45, is described as 5-foot-4 and 150 pounds with brown hair and eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt and dark shorts. Officials believe they are traveling in a white 2017 Nissan Frontier with California plate 44305G2.

Police say officers responded to reports of shots fired and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds at a home.

Anthony Graziano should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Fontana Police Department at 909-350-7700 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
(Source: AP)
1 person dead after shooting near high school
Tornado siren
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP...
Stocks fall on recession fears; Dow slips into bear market
According to a news release form the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30...
Jonesboro Jaycees announce future of projects after disbanding
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
LIVE: Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4