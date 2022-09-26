Clay County Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money

CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A traffic stop in Clay County lead to the seizure of drugs, weapons, and money from a man on probation.

According to a media release from Clay County Sheriff’s Department Sheriff Terry Miller, on Saturday, Sept. 24, a deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department pulled over Justin Trinkle for going 15mph over the speed limit on Highway 135.

Trinkle couldn’t provide proof of insurance, had a suspended Driver’s license, and is on felony probation.

The Deputy that pulled over Trinkle noticed the corner of a bag under the edge of the driver’s seat and searched the car.

After finding 141.75 grams of what looked to be marijuana and $2,249. Trinkle was arrested and taken to the Corning Police Department.

Deputies then took Trinkle to his house in Corning for a probation search where they found the following:

829.45 grams of a “green leafy substance”

29.1 grams of cocaine

6.4 grams of hydrocodone in a cigarette pack

26 grams of a mushroom candy schedule 2

A blue plastic tube with white powder on it

A .22 caliber AR style rifle that had been defaced

A .380 pistol

After the search of his house Trinkle was taken to jail and is being charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1 with intent to deliver.

Possession of a controlled substance schedule 6 with intent to deliver.

Possession of a defaced firearm

Possession of firearms by certain persons (x2)

Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms

Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1 greater than 2 grams.

Possession of controlled substance schedule 2 greater than 28 grams.

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Driving on suspended licenses

No proof of liability insurance

Speeding 15 over the speed limit

Trinkle is being held at the Greene County Detention Center without bond.

