Clay County Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -A traffic stop in Clay County lead to the seizure of drugs, weapons, and money from a man on probation.
According to a media release from Clay County Sheriff’s Department Sheriff Terry Miller, on Saturday, Sept. 24, a deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Department pulled over Justin Trinkle for going 15mph over the speed limit on Highway 135.
Trinkle couldn’t provide proof of insurance, had a suspended Driver’s license, and is on felony probation.
The Deputy that pulled over Trinkle noticed the corner of a bag under the edge of the driver’s seat and searched the car.
After finding 141.75 grams of what looked to be marijuana and $2,249. Trinkle was arrested and taken to the Corning Police Department.
Deputies then took Trinkle to his house in Corning for a probation search where they found the following:
- 829.45 grams of a “green leafy substance”
- 29.1 grams of cocaine
- 6.4 grams of hydrocodone in a cigarette pack
- 26 grams of a mushroom candy schedule 2
- A blue plastic tube with white powder on it
- A .22 caliber AR style rifle that had been defaced
- A .380 pistol
After the search of his house Trinkle was taken to jail and is being charged with the following:
- Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1 with intent to deliver.
- Possession of a controlled substance schedule 6 with intent to deliver.
- Possession of a defaced firearm
- Possession of firearms by certain persons (x2)
- Simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms
- Possession of a controlled substance schedule 1 greater than 2 grams.
- Possession of controlled substance schedule 2 greater than 28 grams.
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- Driving on suspended licenses
- No proof of liability insurance
- Speeding 15 over the speed limit
Trinkle is being held at the Greene County Detention Center without bond.
Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.