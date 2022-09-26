Energy Alert
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:44 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue.

In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5 cents. By 2025, drivers will be paying almost 30 cents per gallon. If you want back some of that money, here’s what you need to do.

First, you will need to have all the receipts from any gas purchase made between October 1, 2021 and June 30, 2022.

Then you will need to go to the Missouri Department of Revenue website and fill out the 4923-H. This may be time-consuming because you have your car’s VIN, the date the fuel was purchased, the full address of the gas station you bought it from, and the exact number of gallons.

For every gallon of gas you purchase, you will get $0.025 back. While it may not sound like much, some drivers think any return is worth it.

“I’m sure if you save your receipts and everything, it will probably take a little time to make, but you’ll get some money back,” said driver Linette Lurvey.

“The way things are going right now, everything just keeps going up and up,” said Tim Young. “So everybody needs a break, I think.”

Once you have completed the form, you can submit it through the Department of Revenue website or send it via email or regular mail. If you print off the form and mail it in, it must be postmarked by Friday, September 30th, or it will be rejected. For more information on the Missouri gas tax refund, CLICK HERE.

