Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Hurricane forces NASA to put moon rocket in shelter; launch is on hold

Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter.
Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter.(Source: NASA/CNN)
By MARCIA DUNN
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Ian is prompting NASA to move its moon rocket off the launch pad and into shelter, adding weeks of delay to the lunar-orbiting test flight.

Mission managers decided Monday to return the rocket to its Kennedy Space Center hangar. The four-mile trip will begin late Monday night and could take as long as 12 hours.

The space center remained on the fringes of the hurricane’s cone of uncertainty. With the latest forecast showing no improvement, managers decided to play it safe. NASA already had delayed this week’s planned launch attempt because of the approaching storm.

NASA isn’t speculating when the next launch attempt might be, but it could be off until November. Managers will assess their options once the 322-foot (98-meter) Space Launch System rocket is safely back in the hangar.

A pair of launch attempts were thwarted by hydrogen fuel leaks and other technical trouble.

The $4.1 billion test flight will kick off NASA’s return to the moon since the Apollo moonshots of the 1960s and 1970s. No one will be inside the crew capsule for the debut launch. Astronauts will strap in for the second mission in 2024, leading to a two-person moon landing in 2025.

Meanwhile, NASA and SpaceX are still targeting an Oct. 3 launch of a crew from the U.S., Russia and Japan to the International Space Station. But managers acknowledged that the flight could be delayed as Kennedy braces for the hurricane and its aftermath.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
(Source: AP)
1 person dead after shooting near high school
Tornado siren
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
An Amber Alert was issued in California for Savannah Graziano, 15. She was last seen with her...
Amber Alert: Shooting suspect in California may be on run with daughter, police say
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP...
Stocks fall on recession fears; Dow slips into bear market
According to a news release form the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30...
Jonesboro Jaycees announce future of projects after disbanding
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4