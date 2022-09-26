Hype for Grizzlies season “at an all-time high”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - At last, the 2022-2023 NBA is almost here, and Grizzlies fans are excited to see their team add to the historic season from this past year.

With preseason less than a week from tip-off, the Memphis franchise held their annual preseason media day, where executives and players answer lingering questions from the offseason and questions on the outlook of the season and franchise.

One thing was for certain, the Grizzlies are a force to be reckoned with this season.

“Excitement is at an all-time high,” said Grizzlies GM Zach Kleiman.

Kleiman was the first-up for media day, speaking on player acquisitions, departures, and injuries, but he also spoke on attendance outlook.

He said the numbers don’t lie.

“Ticket sales, season ticket renewals... the excitement level matches what I think you all have seen from these guys,” Kleiman said.

“It should be an absolutely fabulous year,” said Dennis Flanagan, Comptroller for Silky O’Sullivan’s

Across from the Forum, Silky O’Sullivans on Beale Street prepares for record crowds, trying to staff accordingly when those games tip off.

“My guess is every game will be about a sellout, which is a great bonus from years past,” Flanagan said. “This should be nothing but good things coming our way.”

Momentum from the season, especially when the Grizz win, will carry over into the afterparty, Flanagan hopes.

The Grizzlies will be featured in more nationally televised games than ever before in franchise history, 18 to be exact, putting the Bluff City on a pedestal for all to see this season.

“It’ll put us in the league with L.A. and these big-time cities with big-time players,” Flanagan said. “You know, we’ve got a big-time player with a big-time team. It’s going to be exciting.”

“I’m excited that there’s hopefully a very packed forum, night after night this year, because these guys deserve this,” said Kleiman. “We’re excited to go out and try to do something really special this year.”

The Grizzlies open regular season play against the New York Knicks Wednesday, October 19.

