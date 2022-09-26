Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Jonesboro Jaycees announce future of projects after disbanding

According to a news release form the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30...
According to a news release form the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community.(Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas For Kids and the Jonesboro Christmas parade will be some of the local projects with new administrations.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community.

However, they made sure their projects will keep helping the Northeast Arkansas community.

Nettleton Baptist Church has taken over the Goodfellows and Christmas For Kids prkects.

“They will announce sign-up procedures as soon as they have finalized details. Please follow their Facebook page for future updates,” the news release said.

Meanwhile, the Jonesboro Foundation of Arts will operate the Jonesboro Christmas Parade.

The foundation will also announce more details once they are finalized.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
(Source: AP)
1 person dead after shooting near high school
Tornado siren
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
Queensryche fan patiently waits for band to perform
‘Best day ever’, Jonesboro woman describes BBQ Festival

Latest News

Visit fallfestival.com for more details
Blessed Sacrament's Fall Festival featuring BBQ and family fun
Pedestrian hit generic image
Pedestrian hit and killed
The cross sits near the entrance to the church for those who are battling addiction.
Using the power of pearls to beat addiction
Pumpkins sit on the trailer with the fall festival unerway.
Northeast Arkansas fall festival sees best turnout yet