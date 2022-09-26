Jonesboro Jaycees announce future of projects after disbanding

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas For Kids and the Jonesboro Christmas parade will be some of the local projects with new administrations.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community.

However, they made sure their projects will keep helping the Northeast Arkansas community.

Nettleton Baptist Church has taken over the Goodfellows and Christmas For Kids prkects.

“They will announce sign-up procedures as soon as they have finalized details. Please follow their Facebook page for future updates,” the news release said.

Meanwhile, the Jonesboro Foundation of Arts will operate the Jonesboro Christmas Parade.

The foundation will also announce more details once they are finalized.

