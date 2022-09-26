Air Gets Even Cooler For the Middle of the Week

We have a nice fall week ahead! The days will be sunny and the nights will be clear and cool. We are expecting highs near 80 at first before the coolest air of the week arrives by Wednesday. This will drop highs into the 70s. Overnight temperatures get into the 40s almost area-wide Wednesday and Thursday morning. Still no chance of rain over the next 8 days. Our neighbors to the southeast will be watching Hurricane Ian as it rapidly strengthens. Right now, Tampa, the big bend of Florida or the panhandle is the most likely place to be impacted later this week. Open the KAIT8 weather app for updates on Ian. Enjoy our nice weather!

