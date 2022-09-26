Pedestrian hit and killed

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Friday night when a vehicle struck him.

Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 8:23 p.m. Sept. 23 on Old Railroad Road in White County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 41-year-old Christopher Dixon was in the westbound lane when an oncoming 2002 Dodge hit him.

Dixon was knocked onto the north side of the road and died.

ASP did not identify the driver who struck him.

