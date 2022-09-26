Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Pedestrian hit and killed

Pedestrian hit generic image
Pedestrian hit generic image(WALB/ Gray TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Searcy man died Friday night when a vehicle struck him.

Arkansas State Police reported the incident happened at 8:23 p.m. Sept. 23 on Old Railroad Road in White County.

According to the preliminary fatal crash report, 41-year-old Christopher Dixon was in the westbound lane when an oncoming 2002 Dodge hit him.

Dixon was knocked onto the north side of the road and died.

ASP did not identify the driver who struck him.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
(Source: AP)
1 person dead after shooting near high school
Tornado siren
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
Queensryche fan patiently waits for band to perform
‘Best day ever’, Jonesboro woman describes BBQ Festival

Latest News

Zach's Monday morning forecast
Zach's Monday morning forecast
Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you...
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
Clay County deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and cash