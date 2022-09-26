Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Sept. 26: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We have a nice fall week ahead! The days will be sunny and the nights will be clear and cool.

We are expecting highs in the 80s at first before the coolest air of the week arrives by Wednesday. This will drop highs into the 70s.

Overnight temperatures get into the 40s almost area-wide Wednesday and Thursday morning.

While we have dry weather in the forecast, our neighbors to the southeast will be watching Hurricane Ian as it rapidly strengthens. Right now, Tampa, the big bend of Florida or the panhandle is the most likely place to be impacted. We will keep you updated.

Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

News Headlines

With a little more than a month to go before election day, a new poll shows a unique trend in Arkansas.

Tornado sirens wrongly activated, ‘It was a mistake’ officials say.

A gunman killed 13 people, including seven children, and wounded 21 other people in a school in central Russia on Monday, authorities said.

Forecasters say Tropical Storm Ian has strengthened into a hurricane as it moves closer to Cuba on a track expected to take it to Florida in the coming days.

Jurnee Taylor and Chase Gage will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6:00 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

WATCH LIVE

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
(Source: AP)
1 person dead after shooting near high school
Tornado siren
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
Clay County deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and cash

Latest News

Glaise Creek Road in Hurricane WMA to close for water-control upgrades
National gas prices rising, officials anticipating issues from storm
Red Wolves will host James Madison Oct. 8 on NFL Network
A-State football vs. JMU to air on NFL Network
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor