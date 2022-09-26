Traffic Alert: Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A lane of traffic in Jonesboro has been closed to land a helicopter for a crash victim.

According to the Jonesboro Desk Sergeant, a head-on crash on Highway 18 near Hytrol is affecting both sides of the street.

Injuries have been reported, one person is being taken to a hospital by helicopter.

Region 8 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

