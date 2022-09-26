Using the power of pearls to beat addiction

NEWPORT, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas program uses pearls and what they symbolize to help women struggling with addiction.

John 3:17 is a 12-month residential faith-based recovery program designed to help combat addiction. Getting through the program is no easy walk, some of these ladies are away from their families for at least a year.

John 3:17 says more than 23 million Americans have a substance use disorder, but only 10 percent will receive treatment. That’s why their ministry works to change that statistic every single day, offering hope and healing to women trapped in addiction.

Barbara Bowmen believed that every southern girl needed a nice pair of pearls and thus started a tradition.

The white pearls are not just for looks, they have a deeper meaning for those who conquered their addiction and make it to the finish line in the program.

“Given each one of the girls that graduated the program because she just thought those women needed to be ladies,” said Suzanne Rudd, executive director of John 3:17. “They are symbolic of starting a new life and being able to be a lady and to know that you are worthy of having things that are nice.”

Though Barbra died seven years ago, her husband David Bowman, director of John 3:17 Ministries had no intention of her tradition coming to an end.

“He has continued that tradition, so he continues to purchase pearls for any lady that graduates the program,” said Rudd.

David is known as “Poppy” throughout the congregation at John 3:17 and he works hard to keep Barbra’s tradition alive. There have been over 170 women to finish the program and receive their very own set of white pearls.

“John 3:17 is not an easily accomplished program, the girls are away from their families,” said Bowman.

To learn more about John 3:17 ministry visit their website or Facebook page.

Fighting addiction is tough to do on your own. If you or someone you know is battling addiction you can reach out for help to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

