Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 23rd, 2022.

Batesville (Pioneers block FG, Jaiden Henderson 82 yd walkoff TD)

Nominee #1 is Batesville. The Pioneers block a Nettleton go ahead field goal with 9 seconds remaining. Jaiden Henderson scoops and scores 82 yards for a walkoff touchdown. Batesville beat Nettleton 34 - 28 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Trumann (Jake Osment 43 yd TD)

Nominee #2 is Trumann. Jake Osment on the option and he’ll take off for a 43 yard touchdown. The Wildcats beat Westside 34 - 8 in the 4A-3 opener.

Marked Tree (Ken Carter TD on 4th & long)

Our final nominee is Marked Tree. Ken Carter scrambles and turns 4th and long into a touchdown. The Indians beat Marianna Lee 53-0 in the 2A-2 opener. Marked Tree is off to a 4-0 start.

VOTE FOR THE YARNELL’S SWEETEST PLAY OF THE WEEK (POLL OPEN MONDAY 8:00AM - TUESDAY 4:00PM)

You can vote starting Monday at 8am on kait8.com and on the Region 8 News app. Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate money to the booster club of the winning school.

