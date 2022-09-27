Energy Alert
A-State, James Madison game to air on NFL Network

The Sun Belt teams will square off on the NFL Network Saturday, Oct. 8
By A-State Athletics
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas State football team’s Sun Belt Conference home game against James Madison on Saturday, Oct. 8, will appear on NFL Network with a 6:00 p.m. kickoff, the league office announced Monday.

The contest will mark the first meeting between Arkansas State and new Sun Belt Conference member James Madison.

A-State has one game scheduled ahead of its outing with James Madison, facing ULM for homecoming Saturday, Oct. 1, in a game that will appear on ESPN+. Kickoff is slated for 6:00 p.m. at Centennial Bank Stadium. Every A-State football game can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Sports Network, including flagship station 107.9 KFIN in the Northeast Arkansas area.

