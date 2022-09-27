A-State offering ticket package deals for next two home games

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas State Athletics and the Red Wolves Foundation are offering fans and donors a special ticket and tailgating package for A-State’s home football games against ULM, Saturday, Oct. 1, and James Madison, Saturday, Oct. 8, at Centennial Bank Stadium.

Donors and fans can purchase four (4) tickets located in sections AA-FF (upper west), a tailgate plot located in Halsey Thrasher Harpole Tailgate City and a game-day parking pass – a $315 value for just $130. Simply visit the following link and enter the promo code TAILGATE: https://t.co/nroRpXhPPl

There is a limit of four (4) tickets and one tailgate plot per transaction. Space is limited for tailgate plots and will be available for each contest until sold out.

A-State hosts ULM for Homecoming Saturday, Oct. 1, before James Madison visits Centennial Bank Stadium Saturday, Oct. 8. Single game and season tickets, including the Woodard-McAlister Family Club Level, for the Red Wolves’ remaining home games are available for purchase through the A-State Ticket Office, located at First National Bank Arena’s lower red entrance, in person, by phone at 870-972-2781 or online at //AStateRedWolves.com/tickets.

