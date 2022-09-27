Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Area high school soccer teams to honor classmate killed by fentanyl

By Marleah Campbell
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 7:48 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHAWNEE, Kan. (KCTV) – Two high school soccer teams will take the pitch Tuesday night while raising awareness of a deadly issue on the rise in the Kansas City area.

Fentanyl took the life of one of their classmates, Cooper Davis, last August.

Davis was 16 years old when he took what he thought was half a Percocet, killing him. The three friends he was with lived.

“The death of a child is something you can’t put into words,” Cooper’s mom Libby said.

Cooper’s family is hoping to turn their pain into something positive. They’ve started a nonprofit aimed at stopping the use of fentanyl and educating kids on the risks.

“Really, it’s what keeps us going,” she said. “We want to make sure that we can make something good happen. We can make a lot of good things happen so that Cooper’s death is not in vain.”

Tuesday evening, Mill Valley and Olathe Northwest will warm up in shirts that say “Keepin’ Clean for Coop.” The first 50 students at the game will get a shirt as well.

Libby will address the crowd at halftime.

“The only family that is not at risk of fentanyl taking the life of their teenager or their student is a family who can guarantee their child won’t ever make one bad decision,” she said. “Because that is literally all it takes: one day, one time, one pill, and they may never come back to you.”

ALSO READ: Cooper Davis Act hopes to hold social media companies accountable for illegal drug sales

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
Clay County deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and cash
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Officers dispatched to the scene arrested Bethany Hamilton, 28, of Trumann, and charged her...
Woman arrested after report of dog corpse in trash can
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
Wreck slows down morning commute in Paragould
Early morning crash slows traffic in Paragould
The pitchers mound remains dirty as it waits for a player.
City council puts sports complex project on hold