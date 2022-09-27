Arkansas State football holds weekly press conference, prepares for ULM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s another Talkin’ Tuesday for Arkansas State football.

The Red Wolves (1-3, 0-1 SBC) look to regroup with back to back games at The Vault. First up is ULM for homecoming. The Warhawks (2-2, 1-0 SBC) knocked off Louisiana last week in the conference opener. Butch Jones’ pack look to avoid an 0-2 start in Sun Belt play.

“You know, their record is not indicative of how good they are,” Jones said. “They’ve really improved their team speed. They’re fast, very, very physical. Have a lot of depth, play a lot of individuals in the lines of scrimmage. They have a quarterback that’s going to challenge us not only with his arm but with his legs. And a really good football team.”

Jones likes the progress the Red Wolves are making, but he wants the scarlet and black to get over the hump. “You have a lot of individuals that are giving everything that they have for this football team and this football program. And I appreciate it, and it’s progress. And that’s been everyone. And I like our team, I like our players, I like the culture, the mindset we’re building. I just don’t like the end result that we’re getting. So what do you do? You continue to be encouraged. It’s another opportunity to prepare, get better.”

A-State led in the 4th quarter at Memphis & Old Dominion but lost both games. Finish is definitely the theme for the Red Wolves.

“For the entire game, we just got to be living up to that standard,” quarterback James Blackman said. “Because you can see as you watch the film, we’re playing good football right now. All we got to find a way is finish. Finish the game, execute in the late moments when they need us the most. And on offense, we can’t go stale and we can’t turn the ball over. I feel like we get those few things cleaned up, we’ll be in a great position. And finishing games, we’ll be in a great position.”

Justin Parks likes the strides the A-State secondary is making through 4 games.

“We communicate more, way more,” Parks said. “We see things pre-snap more than we did last year. But this year we’re still making a lot of mental errors in critical parts of the game. That’s what’s really setting us back right now. So that’s one thing we gotta get fixed, needs to get fixed, and will get fixed. We aint getting enough turnovers on defense you know. And that’s not acceptable. So we gotta work on that more in practice. We all got to hold each other accountable to that. Cause turnovers can change a game, and that’s what needs to happen.”

Arkansas State hosts ULM Saturday at 6 at Centennial Bank Stadium. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.

