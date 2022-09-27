Batesville wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/27/22)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 23rd, 2022.

13,699 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. Batesville (7,199) beats Trumann (5,716) by 1,483 votes, Marked Tree (784) was 3rd. The Pioneers blocked a Nettleton go ahead field goal with 9 seconds remaining. Jaiden Henderson scooped and scored 82 yards for a walkoff touchdown. Batesville beat Nettleton 34-28 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the Batesville booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

