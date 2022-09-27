Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Batesville wins the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/27/22)

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week(Source: Yarnell's Ice Cream)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s time to announce the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week for NEA games played on September 23rd, 2022.

13,699 votes were cast on the kait8.com sports page. Batesville (7,199) beats Trumann (5,716) by 1,483 votes, Marked Tree (784) was 3rd. The Pioneers blocked a Nettleton go ahead field goal with 9 seconds remaining. Jaiden Henderson scooped and scored 82 yards for a walkoff touchdown. Batesville beat Nettleton 34-28 in the FFN Game of the Week.

Yarnell’s will deliver free ice cream or donate to the Batesville booster club, it’s the Sweetest Play of the Week.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)
Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
Clay County deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and cash
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro

Latest News

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)
Batesville, Trumann, & Marked Tree are this week's nominees
Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week nominees (9/23/22)
Pocahontas at Gosnell
2022 FFN Game of the Week Reveal: Pocahontas at Gosnell
Watch Football Friday Night on KAIT at 10:15 p.m. beginning Aug. 26
FFN - Week 5 Scores + Video Highlights »