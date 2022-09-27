Burn ban issued amid dry conditions
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLAY COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Temperatures have been coming down as we enter the new season, but with dry conditions across the region, it’s no surprise one county has issued a burn ban.
In a media release, the Piggott Fire department announced that there is a “Clay County all Call” to ban burning.
The ban went into effect Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 2:53 p.m.
Region 8 News contacted the Office of Emergency Management director who said there is an agricultural exemption to this burn ban.
