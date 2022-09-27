Commission discusses future plans for Jonesboro sports complex

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The future of a possible sports complex in Jonesboro is looking a little clearer after the city’s Advertising and Promotion Commission met to discuss what the next steps are.

On Tuesday, Sept. 27, the commission said it is conducting a feasibility study to find out different things about the possible location at the corner of Race Street and McClellan Drive.

The study will look at factors such as traffic patterns and the economic impact it brings.

Kevin Hodges, who is part of the complex’s subcommittee, said he is excited to see the results.

“This will be presented to the A&P Commission, as well as the city council, where they can ask questions and understand what the study shows,” he said. “Everything from an economic standpoint as well as certainly all the services and activities it will bring to the community.”

The feasibility study will be presented to the city on Tuesday, Oct. 18 followed by the selection of an architectural firm on Tuesday, Nov. 8th.

Further down the line, plans are expected to be developed by Spring 2023, and the commission hopes construction will begin by the following summer.

The plans depend on if the A&P Commission gets the bid on the land, which Hodges said he is hopeful about.

“Hopefully once we get that land acquired, we can begin the process of our development and how we can get the ground broken,” he said.

Any bids for the land will close on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

The A&P Commission said once they get the plans, they will reach out to youth sports teams to see how they can best use the space.

