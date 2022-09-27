Fall ball beginning Tuesday for A-State Baseball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new-look Arkansas State baseball squad is set to take the field for the first time as a team with the start of fall practice on Tuesday.

Practices and scrimmages at Tomlinson Stadium-Kell Field are open to the public, with the first intrasquad scrimmage set to begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday. Scrimmage dates and times are listed below and are subject to change.

A-State will compete in a pair of fall exhibitions on the road, first at Southern Illinois (Oct. 22) then at Missouri (Oct. 29). The Red Wolves later close fall ball with its World Series, set for Nov. 3-5.

Head Coach Tommy Raffo, entering his 15th year at the helm, welcomed 22 newcomers to the program ahead of the fall semester. The Red Wolves return 2022 batting leader Brandon Hager (.309). He and Jared Toler both belted 10 homers a season ago. Tyler Jeans returns on the mound after leading the Red Wolves’ pitching staff in ERA and wins last year.

2022 FALL SCRIMMAGE SCHEDULE

Sept. 27 (Tues.) – 3 p.m.

Sept. 30 (Fri.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 1 (Sat.) – 11 a.m.

Oct. 2 (Sun.) – 2 p.m.

Oct. 4 (Tues.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 7 (Fri.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 8 (Sat.) – 11 a.m.

Oct. 9 (Sun.) – 2 p.m.

Oct. 11 (Tues.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 14 (Fri.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 15 (Sat.) – 11 a.m.

Oct. 16 (Sun.) – 2 p.m.

Oct. 18 (Tues.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 20 (Thurs.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 22 (Sat.) – FALL EXHIBITION AT SOUTHERN ILLINOIS / CARBONDALE, ILL.

Oct. 25 (Tues.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 27 (Thurs.) – 3 p.m.

Oct. 29 (Sat.) – FALL EXHIBITION AT MISSOURI / COLUMBIA, MO.

FALL WORLD SERIES

Nov. 3 (Thurs.) – 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 4 (Fri.) – 2:30 p.m.

Nov. 5 (Sat.) – 10 a.m.

All times CT and subject to change

SOCIAL MEDIA

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.