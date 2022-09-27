Wave of Even Cooler Air Arrives Today

The coolest air of the season so far arrives today. This will drop highs into the 70s and overnight temperatures into the 40s. Some today may barely escape the 60s. Chilly mornings last into the weekend before daily highs and lows start to rise. Still no chance of rain over the next 8 days. We will also have to keep an eye on the wildfire danger. Dry conditions and breezy days will elevate the wildfire risk across Region 8. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall near Sarasota, FL later tonight. Hurricane-force winds, storm surge, flash flooding, and tornadoes are expected to impact most of the state. Open the KAIT8 weather app for updates on Ian. Enjoy our nice weather!

