Federal grant allowing police department to upgrade gear

Examples of worn-out bullet proof vests that the Jonesboro Police Department will take out of rotation.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A grant for the city of Jonesboro will allow the Jonesboro Police Department to be better protected out in the field.

The city received two federal grants totaling upwards of $85,000 to allow the police department to invest in new bulletproof vests and other upgrades.

The annual Edward Byrne Office of Justice Assistance Grant awarded the city $43,838 with about $21,000 of the grant going towards technology upgrades, and more than $23,000 for shields, safety equipment, and training guns.

The Bureau of Justice Assistance awarded $19,922 requiring a 50-50 match from the city that will provide new bulletproof vests.

The vests are an investment that Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott said is necessary for their officers.

“We will have the capability of replacing them and we have everybody on a replacement schedule,” said Elliott. “By getting this grant as we have over the past several years, we now got all of our officers on a five-year rotation.”

Elliot said the rotation is key because of the wear and tear that the vests go through, saying that even if there is no gunfire a vest can wear down over time when they are worn each and every day.

