Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Glaise Creek Road in Hurricane WMA to close for water-control upgrades

(MGN)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KAIT) - A section of road running beside Glaise Creek and Whirl Lake in the Henry Gray Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area will be closed for water-control upgrades.

A media release from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that on Tuesday, Sept. 27, A road closure would begin at the intersection of Glaise Creek Road/Honey Lake Road and Hurricane Lake Road, where Glaise Creek and Whirl Lake meet. The construction will also affect a portion of the road north of the intersection.

Officials warned that this would be the only section closed, but the areas accessed north of the construction through Hurricane Lake Road will be impassable until construction is finished.

While the closure is in effect, crews will be working on a new Glaise Creek water-control structure.

“We’re fixing to pour 1,500 cubic yards of concrete starting at the bottom of Glaise Creek,” said Jason “Buck” Jackson, the AGFC’s wetlands program coordinator. “It’s 120 feet long, it’s a massive structure. It’s going to take some time to build it. Site conditions are perfect now to build it.”

The coordinates of the starting point for the closure are 35.20015, -91.43331.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
3 detained, 1 airlifted after I-555 incident
(Source: AP)
1 person dead after shooting near high school
Tornado siren
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
Clay County deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and cash

Latest News

National gas prices rising, officials anticipating issues from storm
Red Wolves will host James Madison Oct. 8 on NFL Network
A-State football vs. JMU to air on NFL Network
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
Bam! NASA spacecraft crashes into asteroid in defense test
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor