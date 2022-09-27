Glaise Creek Road in Hurricane WMA to close for water-control upgrades

BALD KNOB, Ark. (KAIT) - A section of road running beside Glaise Creek and Whirl Lake in the Henry Gray Hurricane Lake Wildlife Management Area will be closed for water-control upgrades.

A media release from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission said that on Tuesday, Sept. 27, A road closure would begin at the intersection of Glaise Creek Road/Honey Lake Road and Hurricane Lake Road, where Glaise Creek and Whirl Lake meet. The construction will also affect a portion of the road north of the intersection.

Officials warned that this would be the only section closed, but the areas accessed north of the construction through Hurricane Lake Road will be impassable until construction is finished.

While the closure is in effect, crews will be working on a new Glaise Creek water-control structure.

“We’re fixing to pour 1,500 cubic yards of concrete starting at the bottom of Glaise Creek,” said Jason “Buck” Jackson, the AGFC’s wetlands program coordinator. “It’s 120 feet long, it’s a massive structure. It’s going to take some time to build it. Site conditions are perfect now to build it.”

The coordinates of the starting point for the closure are 35.20015, -91.43331.

