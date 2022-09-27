Health department prepares for flu season with clinic

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cars lined up throughout the day on Tuesday as several in the community stopped by the Craighead County Health Department to get their flu shot.

Administrator Amy Howel says the vaccine they are administering is quadrivalent which will protect you from multiple strains of the flu.

“It’s so important that you come get your vaccine to protect you, to protect the people you live with, the people you work with, the people you are around that may have a compromised immune system,” Howel said.

With the help of nursing students from Arkansas State University, Howell says they want to protect the community especially since they are already seeing cases in the area.

“Every year over 25 thousand people die from the flu or flu-related illness right here in the USA alone, so we want people to be proactive,” Howel said.

If you couldn’t make it to the drive-thru clinic Tuesday, you can go by the health department Monday through Friday during its business hours.

