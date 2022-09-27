Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Health department prepares for flu season with clinic

Administrator Amy Howel says they have already started seeing cases in the community.
Administrator Amy Howel says they have already started seeing cases in the community.(KAIT-TV)
By Jurnee Taylor
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Cars lined up throughout the day on Tuesday as several in the community stopped by the Craighead County Health Department to get their flu shot.

Administrator Amy Howel says the vaccine they are administering is quadrivalent which will protect you from multiple strains of the flu.

“It’s so important that you come get your vaccine to protect you, to protect the people you live with, the people you work with, the people you are around that may have a compromised immune system,” Howel said.

With the help of nursing students from Arkansas State University, Howell says they want to protect the community especially since they are already seeing cases in the area.

“Every year over 25 thousand people die from the flu or flu-related illness right here in the USA alone, so we want people to be proactive,” Howel said.

If you couldn’t make it to the drive-thru clinic Tuesday, you can go by the health department Monday through Friday during its business hours.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2020 logo for the Yarnell's Sweetest Play of the Week
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)
Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
Clay County deputies seize drugs, weapons, and money
Deputies seize drugs, weapons, and cash
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro
Early morning crash backs up traffic in Jonesboro

Latest News

The Northeast Arkansas Red Cross headquarters in Jonesboro where teams left to head down to...
Northeast Arkansas organization preparing as Hurricane Ian approaches
The Highland School District is making strides to ensure students’ problems don’t go unheard,...
School including equine therapy to meet emotional needs of students
Arkansas State head football coach
Red Wolves Raw: Butch Jones 9/27/22 press conference pt 1 (pre ULM)
Arkansas State QB
Red Wolves Raw: James Blackman 9/27/22 press conference (pre ULM)